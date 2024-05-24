Yankees Surprisingly Seen As Option For Star Slugger In Blockbuster Trade
The New York Yankees currently are in a great spot.
New York arguably is the best team in the American League East and has the prospect capital needed to get a major trade done around the deadline this summer if it decides to do so. The Yankees haven't won a World Series title since 2009, but this season seems like it could be an opportunity to change that fact.
The Yankees likely will make a move or two, but it would be surprising to see the team get a blockbuster deal done unless injuries pop up. New York likely will look to add pitching in some form. While this is the case, New York surprisingly was mentioned as a possible landing spot for New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Any team interested in trading for Alonso will understand he's just a 'rental' for the rest of the season and probably will re-sign with the Mets in the offseason," Bowden said. "Teams where Alonso could fit include the (Houston Astros), (Seattle Mariners), (Cleveland Guardians)," (Minnesota Twins), and even the cross-town Yankees."
A trade with the Mets for Alonso would be shocking, to say the least. Alonso certainly could help the Yankees' offense, but they already have Anthony Rizzo at first base and the cost for the Mets slugger may be too high unless something happens.
If Rizzo were to get hurt over the next few months or mightily struggle, then things could change. But, at this point, it seems like a trade for Alonso is just a pipe dream.
