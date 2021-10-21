    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Another Member of the Yankees' Coaching Staff Won't Return Next Season

    First base coach and outfield instructor Reggie Willits is the latest coach to depart this offseason, set to join the coaching staff at the University of Oklahoma
    Author:

    Manager Aaron Boone may be back, but the Yankees' coaching staff continues to change around him.

    First base coach and outfield instructor Reggie Willits is leaving the organization to join the University of Oklahoma baseball program as a volunteer assistant coach, the Yankees announced on Thursday.

    Willits has spent the last seven years in the Yankees organization. Before beginning his tenure as New York's first base coach and outfield instructor in 2018, Willits served as the club's minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator for three years. 

    “I want to thank Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and the Steinbrenner family for the opportunity to work for such a world-class organization,” Willits said in a statement released by the team. “I’ve cherished my time with the Yankees and I’ve grown professionally and personally because of the bonds that have I’ve formed with so many players, coaches and staff.”

    With his contract set to expire at the end of the year, Willits won't return to his alma mater full-time until January. The 40-year-old attended the University of Oklahoma as a player before he was selected by the Angels in the seventh round of the 2003 First-Year Player Draft.

    As of now, Willits is the fourth coach that won't be back next year. New York also chose not to renew the contracts of third base coach Phil Nevin, hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    READ: Coaches Marcus Thames, Phil Nevin, P.J. Pilittere Won’t Return to Yankees

    On the other hand, the Yankees elected to re-sign Boone to a three-year deal. The skipper will be back in 2022 and beyond, surrounded by a different coaching staff. 

    These alterations could be a precursor to a variety of moves this winter in player personnel as well. General manager Brian Cashman revealed earlier this week that he will monitor the trade and free agent markets all offseason long, constantly looking to make improvements to a team that hasn't been to the World Series in 12 years. 

    MORE:

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Yankees first base coach Reggie Willits with Aaron Judge
    News

    Another Member of the Yankees' Coaching Staff Won't Return Next Season

    31 seconds ago
    Mets SS Javier Baez playing defense
    News

    Should the Yankees Sign Javier Báez?

    4 hours ago
    Mets second baseman Javier Baez hits home run
    News

    Yankees Made 'Aggressive' Push to Trade For Javier Báez at Trade Deadline

    20 hours ago
    Yankees C Gary Sanchez walking in dugout
    News

    Cashman Offers Praise For Sánchez, But No Commitment

    Oct 20, 2021
    Yankees Gleyber Torres celebrates with Gary Sanchez
    News

    Breaking Down the Yankees' Weaknesses Heading Into the Offseason

    Oct 20, 2021
    Yankees GM Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone
    News

    Yankees Invest in Aaron Boone as Focus Transitions to Roster Construction

    Oct 19, 2021
    Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres makes throw
    News

    Yankees To Address Shortstop After Cashman Admits to Torres Mistake

    Oct 19, 2021
    Aaron Boone laughs in Spring Training Press Conference
    News

    Boone’s Back: Yankees Sticking With Their Manager

    Oct 19, 2021