19 Yankees Eligible for Arbitration This Offseason

Aaron Judge headlines the long list of Yankees who are eligible for arbitration this winter.

A whopping 19 Yankees are eligible for arbitration this offseason, highlighted by Aaron Judge and several other grown-up Baby Bombers.

Only the Rays have as many arbitration-eligible players, but New York is looking at much more in projected salaries. Per MLB Trade Rumors’ Matt Swartz, an often accurate prognosticator of such numbers, the Yankees’ arbitration-eligible players’ projected salaries will total over $80 million.

Below is a breakdown of the individual projections.

Aaron Judge – $17.1M

Judge, in his final year of arbitration before free agency, owns the highest projection on this list. The 29-year-old is a candidate for an extension following a healthy, MVP-adjacent 2021 season, and he recently expressed a desire to remain a Yankee for life.

Joey Gallo – $10.2M

Gallo, 27, is also in his final year of arbitration. The trade deadline acquisition posted mixed offensive results in 58 games for the Yankees while adding defense and left-handedness to the lineup.

Gary Sánchez– $7.9M

The Yankees considered non-tendering Sánchez last offseason after a poor 2020, but ultimately settled on a $6.35 million deal. The 28-year-old catcher only posted slightly improved results in 2021—perhaps not enough to warrant another raise.

Gio Urshela – $6.2M

New York’s starting third baseman since 2019—some time at shortstop aside—Urshela, 30, had his worst season as a Yankee in 2021. He spent multiple stints on the injured list.

Gleyber Torres – $5.9M

Torres, 24, was pulled from shortstop and returned to second base at the end of the season. He also posted pedestrian offensive numbers for the second year in a row, though he was a .300 hitter in 19 games following the position switch.

Luke Voit – $5.4M

Voit, 30, dealt with knee injuries all season and lost playing time after lefty-swinging trade acquisition Anthony Rizzo arrived. Voit is a non-tender candidate, but Rizzo is a free agent.

Jordan Montgomery – $4.8M

Montgomery enjoyed his first full workload since his rookie year and looked like a solidified mid-rotation arm. The 28-year-old lefty set personal bests in games started, innings pitched, ERA and FIP.

Jameson Taillon – $4.7M

Taillon, 29, is also in his final year of arbitration. After pitching in just seven games for the Pirates from 2019-2020, the two-time Tommy John recipient made 29 starts, with peaks and valleys, in his first year with the Yankees.

Chad Green – $4.1M

Green, another pitcher in his final arbitration year, struggled at times in 2021. The home run hurt the 30-year-old, but Green remained one of New York’s most valuable relievers.

Clint Frazier – $2.4M

Only 26, Frazier was limited to just 66 games in 2021 due to vision-related issues that weren’t completely clarified. Frazier recently said he plans to speak about his situation soon.

Domingo Germán – $2.1M

Germán pitched poorly in his first season back from a domestic violence suspension, allowing 17 homers in 22 games. The 29-year-old made 18 starts and four relief appearances.

Jonathan Loáisiga – $1.7M

Loáisiga put it all together in 2021 and became the most dominant force in New York’s bullpen. Only two relievers in the entire sport had a higher fWAR than the 26-year-old.

Wandy Peralta – $1.7M

Peralta, 30, pitched the best baseball of his career following an early-season trade from the Giants. The lefty reliever is the only other Yankee in his final year of arbitration.

Miguel Andújar– $1.7M

This past season was more of the same for Andújar, as injuries, defense and roster crowding limited his opportunities. Now 26, it’s hard to see the former top prospect making major contributions in New York.

Kyle Higashioka – $1.2M

Higashioka played in a career-high 67 games in 2021. With Gerrit Cole on the mound, the 31-year-old backstop got the start over Sánchez in New York’s wild-card loss to Boston.

Lucas Luetge – $1.1M

Luetge was one of a few feel-good stories this past season. The 34-year-old lefty had not pitched in the majors since 2015 yet went on to record a 2.74 ERA in 57 games.

Clay Holmes – $1.0M

Holmes, 28, was sensational after being acquired from the Pirates, pitching to the tune of a 1.61 ERA in 25 games for the Yankees. He figures to be a major—and affordable—part of New York’s bullpen in 2022.

Tyler Wade – $700K

Wade saw a ton of action in 2021, playing in a career-high 103 games while moving all over the diamond. The 26-year-old added 17 stolen bases, a .268 average and a .354 on-base percentage.

Tim Locastro – $700K

Locastro, 29, was acquired from the Diamondbacks on July 1. The New York native was supposed to provide the Yankees with outfield depth and speed, but he played just nine games for them before a season-ending injury.

