Yankees Star Juan Soto 'Open' To Extension To Finish Career With New York
The New York Yankees could end up retaining one of the best players in baseball for the foreseeable future.
New York acquired superstar slugger Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres this past offseason but he is only under contract for the 2024 season. The Yankees traded for Soto with the hopes of contending in 2024 and possibly extending him.
The Yankees have made it clear that they are interested in keeping Soto around for the long-term but it has been expected that he would enter free agency at the end of the season and possibly sign elsewhere.
While this was the case, it may not be any longer. The Yankees made it known on Thursday that are interested in discussing an extension with Soto's agent Scott Boras during the season. Soto didn't shut down the talks but actually said his "door’s always open," according to Newsday Sports' Erik Boland.
"Soto responding to Hal Steinbrenner’s comments to Jack Curry about having extension talks in season to make him a Yankee for life: “My door’s always open. Whenever he wants to start talking to Scott and all his people…they’re always open to hearing what he has (to say)," Boland said.
If the Yankees could find a way to sign Soto to an extension before he hits free agency, that would be the absolute best-case scenario. If Soto reaches free agency there are sure to be a handful of clubs interested in him including possibly the high-spending New York Mets.
Soto has fit in perfectly with the Yankees and currently is the favorite to take home the American League Most Valuable Player award. It sounds like they are going to do everything they can to keep him around.
