Yankees Linked To Rising Superstar In Possible Blockbuster Trade This Summer
The New York Yankees already have one of the best bullpens in baseball but still could use another boost.
It's still just May, but trade chatter already has started to pick up. It's unclear why there already has been so much speculation swirling around but New York already has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for numerous stars in trades.
The trade deadline still is a few months away, but the Yankees likely will be busy as they look to win their first World Series title since 2009. New York is in a good position to contend for a title, but adding another high-leverage reliever down the stretch could give the club a significant boost.
One intriguing player who could end up getting moved is Oakland Athletics reliever Mason Miller. The 25-year-old has been fantastic so far this season but could be traded because the Athletics still are looking for ways to rebuild and could land a massive haul of prospects for the fiery reliever.
New York already has a stellar closer in Clay Holmes, but Miller still was mentioned as a "blockbuster target" for the Yankees by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"With a 0.98 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts in 18.1 innings, Mason Miller has been baseball's most dominant reliever in his first full season pitching out of the bullpen for the Oakland Athletics," Reuter said. "The 25-year-old has club control through the 2029 season, which would likely be enough to make him untouchable playing for almost any other organization, but the Athletics churn through talent in a way that makes no one on their roster immune from trade talks.
"It would take a massive prospect haul, likely fronted by either Jasson Domínguez or Spencer Jones, but Miller would solidify the back end of the Yankees bullpen for the foreseeable future and cushion the blow of potentially losing Clay Holmes in free agency."
Holmes has been fantastic so far this season but will be a free agent at the end of the season. Acquiring someone like Miller could help the Yankees now and for the foreseeable future.
More MLB: Yankees Star To Reach Major Milestone In Recovery Showing Return Is Near