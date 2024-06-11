Yankees Linked To Marlins Star Hurler To Fill Biggest Trade Deadline Need
The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball this season but even they still have work to do.
New York is in a good spot, but that doesn't mean things can't get better. The Yankees have had one of the top bullpens in baseball this season, but it has been seemingly short-handed all season.
The Yankees -- like most contenders -- will look to add some bullpen help at the trade deadline and one player who has been mentioned as a possible option for the club is Miami Marlins hurler Tanner Scott by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"Without question, the top target on that front is impending-free-agent-on-a-terrible-team Tanner Scott," Miller said. "He struggled with walks in a huge way early in the year, but he has reined that into just seven walks over his last 17 innings pitched—without allowing an earned run in nearly two months. The Yankees would use Miami's current closer in a set-up role, which is where Scott thrived for the majority of last season."
Scott has been linked to the Yankees before and it isn't hard to see why. New York will need bullpen help and the Marlins will be one of the biggest sellers at the deadline. Scott has been fantastic this season and has a 1.40 ERA so far in 25 appearances.
Landing Scott could form one of the most deadly bullpen duos with the lefty along with star closer Clay Holmes.
New York has a need in the bullpen and Scott will be available. Why not give the Marlins a call and see what a deal costs?
