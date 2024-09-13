Yankees Make Decision on Veteran Reliever's Rehab Assignment
The New York Yankees are keeping their options open as they approach the postseason.
On Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the club had reached an agreement to extend right-handed reliever Lou Trivino’s rehab assignment by another 10 days. Pitchers recovering from UCL reconstruction surgery, like Trivino, are allowed up to three consecutive 10-day extensions, with approval from both MLB and MLBPA. His previous rehab assignment expired Thursday.
Trivino, who turns 33 on Oct. 1, has not pitched in MLB since the 2022 season, when he was acquired by the Yankees in the same trade that brought Frankie Montas to New York. During his first stint in the Bronx, Trivino posted a 1.66 ERA over 25 appearances, with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 51.7% ground-ball rate. The Yankees avoided arbitration that offseason by agreeing to a $4.1 million contract with him, but an elbow injury in spring training cost him the 2023 season.
Following the season, the Yankees initially non-tendered Trivino, only to bring him back on a more affordable one-year, $1.5 million contract with a $5 million club option for 2025. He began the 2024 campaign on the 60-day injured list before starting a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Aug. 14. Since then, he has posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 8.1 K/9 rate in 10 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A. His velocity has been down compared to where it was in 2022.
With 15 games remaining, the Yankees now have extra time to determine if Trivino is ready to return and possibly contribute to their postseason bullpen. Unlike Scott Effross, who recently returned from February back surgery, Trivino cannot be optioned without first clearing waivers.