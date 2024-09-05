Yankees Rumored Among Teams to Target Cy Young Candidate in Free Agency
While the New York Yankees still hope to have a lot of baseball ahead of them this season, the upcoming offseason — which will be pivotal for New York — is still getting closer with each day.
While current Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is the most prized player who's set to enter free agency, there are some other elite talents that will enter the open market.
Among them is current Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes.
Burnes signed a one-year, $15,637,000 contract with the Milwaukee Brewers back in January before being traded to the Orioles less than one month later. And the 2021 NL CY Young has been stellar for Baltimore this season, amassing a 13-7 record, 3.19 ERA, and 154 strikeouts in 169.1 innings pitched.
But he's set to become an unrestricted free agent. And a September 4 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer claims the Yankees are among the top 10 most likely landing spots for the four-time All-Star next season.
"Though they reportedly refused to part with Spencer Jones in a trade with the Brewers, the Yankees were nonetheless in on Burnes last winter," Rymer wrote.
"Maybe they'll circle back this winter, but presumably only if circumstances result in Gerrit Cole reaching free agency," he added.
This last note is why Rymer only has the Yankees as the 10th most likely landing spot for Burnes. The "circumstances" being alluded to is both Cole and the Yankees declining their respective options this offseason, which is highly unlikely.
Given the massive contract Aaron Judge received last offseason, the Yankees would have trouble allocating enough money for Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole, and Corbin Burnes this offseason if they wanted to fill out a competent roster outside of these four superstars.
But if Cole does end up becoming a free agent and signing elsewhere, expect New York to be all-in on securing Corbin Burnes.