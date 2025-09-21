Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Reaches Career Milestone
New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been nothing short of excellent when healthy this year, and he's finishing the regular season with a bang.
During the second game of the club's series at Camden Yards against the Baltimore Orioles, Stanton launched a three-run home run off Tomoyuki Sugano in the first inning to give New York an early 3-0 lead over its division rivals in what was a 6-1 win.
That homer was significant beyond what it meant to the individual game, however, as it was No. 450 in Stanton's illustrious career.
"It's a nice round number," Stanton said, per the Associated Press. "It's cool to see the names I'm catching and tying and going above."
Stanton now sits alone with the 41st-most homers in MLB history, breaking a previous tie with Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero. He is the active leader by a wide margin as well, as Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is 50 behind him after launching his 400th at Coors Field vs. the Colorado Rockies on the same night.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone also discussed Stanton's milestone, stating that it's just the latest achievement in a Hall of Fame career.
"He's still going in what's a Hall of Fame career," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "It's a big number, 450, and it came with a three-run shot in the first. I feel like he's got a lot left, a lot more to go."
If Stanton were to reach the 500 home run mark, his eventual enshrinement at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York would be all but certain. He may make it in regardless, but it seems like a good bet that he'll reach that amount considering he's 35-years-old and is under contract through 2027 while also having a club option for the 2028 season.
Stanton has played more than 120 games just twice since being traded to the Yankees from the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2018 season, which has limited his counting stats, but he's always been a dangerous hitter when healthy.
Though he's striking out at a career-high 34.4 percent rate this season, he's made up for it by slashing .268/.341/.575 with 21 homers in 256 plate appearances.
Stanton was instrumental to the Yankees' success last postseason, recording a 1.048 OPS with seven homers as they made it to the World Series for the first time since 2009, and he'll remain important this time around in October as well.
