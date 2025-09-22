Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Yankees Discussed Extension
Jazz Chisholm has made it known that he wants to stay with the New York Yankees. His 170 games in pinstripes could be the best of his career. He's hitting .251/.330/.490 with 42 home runs, 102 RBI, and 48 stolen bases. This season, he entered the 30/30 club, a feat achieved by few Yankees. He joins Bobby Bonds and Alfonso Soriano, who did it twice.
Chisholm has not only made it clear that he wants to stay with the team, but he has also been open about discussing a contract extension with the organization. According to Gary Phillips, his representation told the Daily News that they had "brief chats" on the matter. Chisholm's representation also revealed that they have had several this season.
When asked about how deep those discussions went, Chisholm did say that they didn't get far.
"Nothing substantial," is what Chisholm told the Daily News, before tacking on another home run against a Baltimore Orioles team in a year-long tailspin.
“If they come close to the number, yeah, for sure,” Chisholm went on to say. “I’m really more focused on playing right now, and I feel like that’s why we haven’t really talked about it.”
Phillips offered insight into what Chisholm might be thinking.
"In Chisholm’s perfect world, those conversations will be revisited in a more serious manner after the Yankees’ expected playoff run," he writes for the Daily News. "Doing so could get the team a deal, as Chisholm said he is open to signing at a bit of a discounted rate if it keeps him in New York."
Chisholm is 27 years old. He will be a free agent in 2027.
It should come as no surprise that Chisholm, who has been open about wanting to stay in New York, wants to stay where he has been the version of himself that the Marlins envisioned when first trading for him. His 5.7 bWAR and 6.7 fWAR nearly eclipse his entire total from the Marlins in 233 fewer games. In Miami, he had a 6.7 bWAR and 7.7 fWAR.
Among second basemen since Chisholm was first traded to the Yankees, his 129 wRC+ is second behind Ketel Marte. His .820 OPS is also second to Marte's. His 6.7 fWAR is first, though. Behind him are Nico Horner of the Chicago Cubs and Marte of the Diamondbacks.
Whether he remains with the Yankees is yet to be seen. Chisholm, though, says his side is open to it.
“I want to be a Yankee, so I would definitely rather just re-sign with the Yankees. Obviously, it’s not my decision at that point.”
