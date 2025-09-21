Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber on Sunday)
Looking to bet on some home runs for the MLB action on Sunday, Sept. 21?
There are only a few days left in the regular season, and there won’t be nearly as many opportunities to fade bad starting pitchers once the playoffs start later on this month.
So, let’s take advantage on Sunday, starting with a pick in the Washington Nationals-New York Mets matchup.
I’m eyeing three players for Sunday’s action, so let’s dive into each pick for Sept. 21.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Sept. 21
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+297)
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+285)
- Taylor Ward to Hit a Home Run (+374)
Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+297)
Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber has homered four times over the last two weeks, and he’s hit 53 home runs overall in the 2025 season.
Against left-handed pitching, Schwarber is hitting .253 with a .962 OPS and 22 home runs, posting a better OPS and batting average than he has against right-handed pitching.
Now, he takes on Arizona Diamondbacks lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, who has allowed 22 home runs in 27 starts this season.
I love Schwarber to go deep on Sunday.
Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+285)
New York star Juan Soto is hitting .320 with a pair of home runs over the last week, and he’s homered twice during that stretch.
On Sunday, he has a great matchup against Washington righty Jake Irvin, who has given up 35 home runs in 31 appearances while posting a 5.76 ERA.
Soto has homered off of Irvin in his career (eight at-bats) and he’s dominated over the last month, hitting .343 with 10 homers.
He’s worth a bet to stay hot in this matchup.
Taylor Ward to Hit a Home Run (+374)
Los Angeles Angels slugger Taylor Ward has crushed left-handed pitching this season, hitting .260 with a .905 OPS.
Now, he’s taking on a home-run prone lefty in Colorado Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, who has given up 21 homers in 29 appearances.
Ward has been hot recently, hitting .304 with three homers over the last week. I don’t mind fading the Rockies’ pitching staff, which is dead last in MLB in team ERA this season.
