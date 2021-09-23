Jameson Taillon Takes Major Step Towards Returning to Yankees

On Wednesday evening, Jameson Taillon took a major step towards returning to the Yankees’ rotation.

Taillon started a playoff tournament game for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Triple-A, opposing big-name Mets rehabbing pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

During this outing, Taillon was solid, going three innings while allowing two-runs on 51 pitches (36 strikes).

The right-hander pitched in his first game since landing on the injured list with a partial tear of his right ankle tendon on September 9, and fared decently well. Taillon struck out two and allowed two hits, giving up a run in each of the first two innings.

This puts Taillon on track to potentially rejoin the Yankees by early next week. He could pitch when New York begins a series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, a team they are fighting with for a Wild Card spot in the American League.

Taillon’s next scheduled day to pitch is on Monday, which is an off day for the Yankees. If he is indeed ready to return by then, this makes Tuesday a realistic possibility to start for the Yankees in their first game against the Blue Jays.

In his first season in the Bronx, Taillon has been up-and-down, posting an 8-6 record and 4.41 ERA across 27 starts. Taillon was recognized as the American League Pitcher of the Month in July, pitching to a 1.16 ERA over five outings.

As for Syndergaard, he pitched a 1-2-3 opening inning on 11 pitches, before departing. The hard-throwing righty is working his way back from 2020 Tommy John surgery, and will pitch out of the Mets’ bullpen upon his return.

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.