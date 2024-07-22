Yankees' Superstar Laser-Focused on Winning This Season
The New York Yankees certainly have what it takes to keep Juan Soto.
After all, the 25-year-old outfielder is loving his time in the Bronx. He's meshed very well in the clubhouse, and his relationship with the Yankees' massive fanbase has only gotten stronger as the season progresses. Above everything, though, is that the Yankees are a contender; despite their summer slump, they're still in prime position to make the playoffs and attempt to win their 28th World Series title.
In fact, those thoughts of bringing a championship to New York have superseded Soto's incoming free agency, even though he's projected to earn one of the biggest contracts in the history of professional sports.
“It hasn’t crossed my mind. I’m actually just thinking about this year,” Soto said to Chris Kirschner, the Yankees' beat writer for The Athletic. “That’s been my mindset. I feel like we have a really good chance to win a championship here. That’s what I’m all about.”
Soto already knows what it takes to win a championship. Just five years ago, he was an integral part of the Washington Nationals and their unforgettable Cinderella run to the first World Series title in franchise history - a journey that saw them upset a 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers team and a 107-win Houston Astros squad that was drawing suspicions for sign-stealing. That Nationals team was full of talent despite their underdog status, and all they needed was an opportunity to make the dance.
That same thing applies to the Yankees; they absolutely have the talent to make noise in October, and Soto knows it.
“This team is making it easy for me,” Soto said. “Whenever we are winning and things are going our way, it makes you forget about a lot of things out there. The race we’re having is really throwing (my free-agency decision) out. It’s just putting me in a good spot to be ready to keep playing and trying to win games.”
But although the Yankees have all these advantages, Soto wouldn't be opposed to any team bidding for his services once the season ends. He's such a big X-factor with so much of his career ahead of him that even teams that aren't currently a contender can build around him.
“I’m telling you, you never know who’s going to come next,” he said. “I’m going to try to build a beautiful team around me to win a championship. At the end of the day, you have to sit down, look at what these teams are offering and make a decision from there.”
The way Soto has handled all the questions about his impending free agency has been perfect; he's adamant on keeping an open mind for any factor. Whether it's money, winning, or a good playing environment, he's willing to consider it when the time comes.
But for now, Soto prefers to focus on the present, and the best thing the Yankees can do is make him happy this year. Fortunately, they are doing that with a competitive team and a passionate fanbase, so when it's time to negotiate a new contract, the Bronx Bombers should have the initial advantage over the rest of Soto's suitors.