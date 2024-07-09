Yankees Linked To Rockies All-Star Slugger As Major Option To Fix Problems
The New York Yankees have a clear need in the infield right now with the trade deadline approaching.
New York has three weeks to make a decision but it does seem like the Yankees are going to add at the deadline with the infield being a priority. The Yankees' offense has stalled lately with the offense being one of the biggest reasons why.
The Yankees haven't gotten much production out of third base and one player who was mentioned as a possible solution is Colorado Rockies first-time All-Star Ryan McMahon by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"The Rockies have indicated they won't move McMahon," Anderson said. "There's no real impetus to do so: he's under contract through the 2027 season, and he's in the midst of a banner year. McMahon is hitting the ball much harder on average than normal (his exit velocity is up more than three ticks compared to last season), and he's on schedule to deliver his first above-average offensive effort as judged by park-adjusted OPS.
"That, plus the fact that he's a skilled defensive third baseman, means he's going to end up with a pretty WAR figure and possibly some down-ballot Most Valuable Player consideration. We think that teams will keep calling the Rockies on McMahon between now and July 30. Maybe someone convinces them to change their stance? Potential suitors: (Los Angeles Dodgers), Yankees, (Kansas City Royals)."
McMahon has been mentioned as a target for the Yankees before. He won't be a free agent until 2028 and is having a career year. He has clubbed over 20 home runs and driven in 67 or more runs each of the last three seasons and is on pace to do so again this season.
New York needs a boost and McMahon could be a perfect option to help but a deal certainly would cost at least one top prospect.
