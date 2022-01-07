David Cone Joins Sunday Night Baseball Booth While Alex Rodriguez Teams Up With Michael Kay on 'Manningcast'

ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball will feature three individuals with direct ties to the Yankees this year.

It has been a good offseason for former Yankees pitcher turned analyst, David Cone.

First, Cone, who has been a steady presence on YES Network since 2011, launched his own podcast 'Toeing The Slab' for Jomboy Media back in October. But that wasn’t the last big opportunity he’d receive.

Now, ESPN is bringing Cone on as an analyst, alongside Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez, as part of a trio in the broadcast booth that will regularly call Sunday Night Baseball next season.

Cone will replace another former Bronx Bomber, Alex Rodriguez, who will instead lead a secondary broadcast with Yankees’ longtime play-by-play man, Michael Kay.

Rodriguez and Kay will be on ESPN2 for eight games in 2022 and do a similar type broadcast to the 'Manningcast,' which features retired quarterback brothers Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football. The new show will include special guests, along with elements of fantasy baseball and predictive segments as well.

In addition to this simulcast, Rodriguez and Kay will also serve as ESPN’s primary broadcast team for two games next year.

In 17 big-league seasons, Cone won five World Series titles with the Blue Jays and Yankees. Cone pitched from 1995-2000 with the Yankees and tossed a perfect game in ’99. He also won the American League Cy Young Award in 1994 with the Kansas City Royals.

Cone will stay on with YES as an analyst but will work a reduced schedule next season.

