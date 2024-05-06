Yankees Should Consider Extension For All-Star After Fantastic Start
The New York Yankees have had a great start to the 2024 season.
New York has dealt with a handful of injuries but has found ways to find success. The Yankees have been great this season and one of the biggest reasons why has been thanks to the performance of the bullpen.
The Yankees currently have the top bullpen in baseball with an eye-popping 2.27 ERA so far. One of the biggest reasons why New York has had success this season in the bullpen is thanks to the play of All-Star closer Clay Holmes.
Holmes has been great since joining the Yankees in 2021 but he is having the best season of his career. He has appeared in 16 games this season and hasn't allowed a run yet and also is leading the league with 11 saves. The veteran hurler also has struck out 18 batters and has walked just one in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
Although he has been one of the best relievers in baseball over the last few years, his future with the team still is a little murky. He will be a free agent at the end of the season but the Yankees haven't spoken to him much about a contract extension yet.
New York has done a good job of bolstering its bullpen over the last few years but retaining Holmes should be a priority right now. The Yankees will have other tough decisions to make this offseason but if Holmes makes it to free agency he likely would cost more than he does right now because other teams could drive the price up.
The bullpen has been an area of strength for the Yankees and Holmes is the biggest asset in the bullpen. New York should do whatever it takes to get a deal done with him.
