White Sox Expected To Trade Veteran; Yankees Could Be Perfect Landing Spot
If the New York Yankees continue to shine, they likely will look to add around the trade deadline.
New York currently is in a great position and should be able to make a deep playoff run this season. The addition of superstar slugger Juan Soto has been unbelievable and New York certainly is considered a World Series contender.
Although the Yankees already are loaded with talent, adding more depth around the trade deadline would make a lot of sense. New York's starting rotation has held up well this season but could still use some more help.
It would be surprising if the Yankees didn't look to add more depth to the rotation around the trade deadline and one player who could make some sense is Chicago White Sox starter Chris Flexen. The 29-year-old reportedly is expected to be traded, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The White Sox, off to their worst start in franchise history, are still hoping to trade (Tommy Pham) to the highest bidder before the trade deadline," Nightengale said. "The White Sox are also expected to trade starters Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen, Mike Clevinger, reliever Michael Kopech, and (designated hitter) Eloy Jimenez."
Flexen hasn't gotten off to the start he hoped for and has a 4.85 ERA in seven appearances so far this season but he still could help. The veteran hurler had a 3.61 ERA with the Seattle Mariners in 31 starts in 2021 and followed it up with a 3.73 ERA in 33 appearances in 2022. If he could pitch at that level, he certainly could help boost the back of the Yankees' rotation for a low cost.
More MLB: Yankees' Aaron Boone Isn't Sure If Injured All-Star Is Close To Return