Yankees All-Star Sounds Like He Could Leave Team Despite Red-Hot Start
The New York Yankees could end up losing one of their top pitchers next offseason.
New York has had one of the best bullpens in baseball over the last few seasons and one of the biggest reasons why has been the success of closer Clay Holmes. He may not have the biggest name in the world, but he has become a star since joining the Yankees.
While this is the case, he could end up leaving the team in free agency as New York hasn't started discussing a contract extension with him, according to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.
"Then the conversation turned to his future," Kuty said. "Holmes, typically reserved, sounded less enthused. No, the Yankees hadn't approached him this offseason about a possible contract with free agency looming in the winter. He's trying his best not to think about it, though, he said he can't 'totally ignore' that it's coming.
"I've got a lot of good relationships here with coaches and players, and I'm just enjoying that and enjoying where I'm at right now," Holmes said. "When the day comes that I'm no longer a Yankee, we'll think about where that goes. But this is where I'm at and I'm going to try to help us win as many games as I can."
He began his big league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018 and spent the first three-plus seasons of his career in town before being traded to New York in 2021.
Holmes earned his lone All-Star nod in 2022 and racked up 20 saves to go along with a 2.54 ERA in 62 appearances. He took another step forward in 2023 and had 24 saves and a 2.86 ERA in 66 total appearances.
The righty will be a free agent at the end of the season and is having the best campaign of his career to this point. Holmes has appeared in 12 games so far this season and hasn't allowed a run yet and also leads the league with nine saves. He has allowed just one walk this season and has struck out 10 batters.
Holmes has been great for New York but it sounds like he could end up leaving the club.
