The Golden State Warriors have submitted a bit to host an All-Star Game in the Chase Center, the team's new stadium in San Francisco, ESPN reports.

While the bid submission year is not specified, ESPN reports the earliest it would be is for 2021.

Golden State will move from Oracle Arena in Oakland to the Chase Center in time for the 2019-20 season. Located in the Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco, Chase Center will have a capacity of 18,000.

While the Dubs hosted the event in Oakland in 2000, the All-Star Game has not been played in the city of San Francisco since 1967, when the franchise was located there.

Other teams placing bids for 2020 and 2021 include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets, according to ESPN. Portland was also involved but was denied due to a lack of hotels.

• Everything You Need to Know About the New All-Star Game Format

Los Angeles will host the All-Star Game in 2018 followed by Charlotte in 2019.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced it was abandoning the traditional East vs. West format for the All-Star Game in favor of a captain-based system where the top vote-getters from each league choose their teams from the 22-player pool.