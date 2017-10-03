The NBA announced a major revamp to its All-Star Game format on Tuesday, with the new rules taking effect for the 2018 game in Los Angeles.

Under the new system, two captains will draft teams out of a pool of players voted in as starters and reserves. The leading vote-getter from each conference will serve as a captain, and will get to hand-pick their sides out of each pool.

The selection process will remain the same, with 12 players from each conference being voted in and starters selected by a combo of fan vote, player vote and media vote. Head coaches will again select the 14 reserve spots.

In addition, the teams will play for local charities, adding incentive in theory to win the game. The game is set for Feb. 18 at Staples Center.

“I’m thrilled with what the players and the league have done to improve the All-Star Game, which has been a priority for all of us,” NBPA president and Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to putting on an entertaining show in L.A.”

The league has not yet provided details as to how the draft itself will work, but the potential for stars and teammates pairing up or going head to head adds layers of intrigue.