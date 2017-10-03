Captains Will Draft Teams, Play for Charity in New NBA All-Star Game Format

Jeremy Woo
October 03, 2017

The NBA announced a major revamp to its All-Star Game format on Tuesday, with the new rules taking effect for the 2018 game in Los Angeles.

Under the new system, two captains will draft teams out of a pool of players voted in as starters and reserves. The leading vote-getter from each conference will serve as a captain, and will get to hand-pick their sides out of each pool.

The selection process will remain the same, with 12 players from each conference being voted in and starters selected by a combo of fan vote, player vote and media vote. Head coaches will again select the 14 reserve spots.

In addition, the teams will play for local charities, adding incentive in theory to win the game. The game is set for Feb. 18 at Staples Center.

“I’m thrilled with what the players and the league have done to improve the All-Star Game, which has been a priority for all of us,” NBPA president and Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul said in a statement.  “We’re looking forward to putting on an entertaining show in L.A.”

The league has not yet provided details as to how the draft itself will work, but the potential for stars and teammates pairing up or going head to head adds layers of intrigue.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters