The Wizards have upgraded Kristaps Porziņģis to probable for Sunday’s game against the Pacers, setting the table for the recently acquired center to make his debut for Washington before the weekend is out.

Porziņģis has been dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee that has sidelined him for over a month. He last played on Jan. 29, also against Indiana when he was still on the roster in Dallas.

Although he hasn’t been on the court in some time, Porziņģis has had an active few weeks. The Mavericks traded him, along with a second-round pick, to the Wizards just ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline for guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Dāvis Bertāns.

The move brought an end to a unique era in Dallas that began in 2019 when the Mavs acquired Porziņģis in a blockbuster deal with the Knicks to pair alongside Luka Dončić. Now the seven-foot-three big man could pair alongside another star guard in Bradley Beal, should the 28-year-old Beal sign an extension with the Wizards this offseason.

“Kristaps is an All-Star player whose unique talents will fit well within our system and allow him to impact the game for us in multiple ways,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said at the time of the trade. “He will get a fresh start with our team and provide us with the opportunity to play multiple lineups that feature size, versatility and shooting ability.”

Prior to sitting out with the knee injury, Porziņģis played in 34 games for the Mavericks this season. He averaged 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per contest.

The Wizards are scheduled to take on the Pacers on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage: