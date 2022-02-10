The Wizards acquired center Kristaps Porziņģis in a trade with the Mavericks on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Dallas will reportedly receive guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Dāvis Bertāns in the deal.

Porziņģis, 26, played just 134 games for the Mavericks across three seasons after being traded from the Knicks in 2019. He is averaging 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season, though he is currently out of the lineup due to a knee injury.

Dinwiddie will head to his fourth NBA team in eight seasons with Thursday’s deal. The Colorado product played in just three games last season due to a torn ACL, but he's since returned to average 12.6 points per game this season. Dinwiddie is shooting just 31% from three this season and 37.6% from the field.

Bertāns could provide similar spacing to Porziņģis in the Mavericks rotation. He is shooting 32% from three this season, though he shot 40.7% from three across his last five seasons.

Dallas enters Thursday night sitting No. 5 in the Western Conference at 32–23. Washington is just outside of the play-in game in the Eastern Conference at 24–29.

More NBA Coverage:

• NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Nets, 76ers Agree to Harden-Simmons Deal

• NBA Trade Grades: Nets Deal James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons

• NBA Power Rankings: Trade Deadline Advice for Every Team

• Do James Harden and Joel Embiid Make Sense Together?