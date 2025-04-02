All 76ers

6-Time NBA All-Star Explains Return for Sixers-Knicks

Kyle Lowry made a shocking return to the court for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) passes the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) passes the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Many assumed that Kyle Lowry’s second run with the Philadelphia 76ers would end prematurely. After a five-minute shift in Milwaukee back on February 9, Lowry was approaching nearly two months’ worth of absences as he dealt with a hip injury.

Considering Lowry’s age and the state of the Sixers, he seemed like a likely candidate to call it a season. Shockingly, the Sixers upgraded Lowry ahead of their Tuesday night clash against the New York Knicks. The veteran guard ended up getting cleared to play.

Why would Lowry return to action for a Sixers team with over 50 losses on the year? It was simple for him.

Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"It's always fun to play basketball,” Lowry told reporters via Philly Voice. “Listen, we're privileged and we're honored to play the game of basketball and I love this game at the highest level. It's provided me, my family, my friends with everything that I can actually ask for. So why not try to do it, play and just have fun?”

As expected, Lowry came off the bench for the Sixers on Tuesday night. He checked in for 16 minutes of action, putting up just one shot during those stretches. By the end of the night, he finished the game with two assists, two steals, one block, and one rebound.

The Sixers dropped their ninth game in a row. The state of the team is far from being in good condition, but Lowry wouldn’t allow those factors to affect the bottom line for himself.

“We don't know how long this game is going to last for each individual, so go out there and enjoy the process and just enjoy being out there playing the game,” the veteran finished.

After a 105-91 loss against the Knicks, the Sixers are set to return home to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Lowry’s status is unclear, but it seems the Sixers guard is willing to finish out the year playing as long as his body allows him to.

