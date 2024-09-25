76ers News: Former Warriors Guard Gains Two-Way Spot
The Philadelphia 76ers continue to make small changes ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
On Wednesday, it was reported the team plans to add former Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Quinoes is set to gain a two-way contract from the Sixers. The team’s follow-up move has yet to be revealed.
In 2022, Quinones entered the NBA as an undrafted prospect out of Memphis. After entering the NCAA as a four-star prospect after attending IMG Academy, Quinones spent three seasons at Memphis.
In the NCAA, Quinones appeared in 87 games across three years. He started in all but six of those outings, while averaging a little under 30 minutes on the floor. He left Memphis by averaging ten points and four rebounds per game. Quinones knocked down 43 percent of his shots from the field and 37 percent of his threes.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
After going undrafted in 2022, Quinones garnered interest from the Golden State Warriors. He landed a two-way contract from the team initially. However, Quinones was waived months later. He would continue to play for the Warriors’ G League team in Santa Cruz. Late into his rookie season, Quinones landed another two-way deal with the Warriors, allowing him to make four appearances during his rookie campaign.
Last season, Quinones split time between Golden State and Santa Cruz. In the G League, he was a standout during the Showcase Cup run. He averaged 24 points, six rebounds, and four assists while shooting 41 percent from the field.
During his sophomore effort, Quinones appeared in 37 games with the Warriors. Averaging 11 minutes off the bench, the second-year veteran produced four points per game on 40 percent shooting from the field. He also accounted for two rebounds and one assist per game.
Over the offseason, Quinones landed on the free agency market. Although he went unsigned for most of the offseason, it appears he’ll get a chance to bounce back with Philadelphia as they hit the road for training camp in the Bahamas next week.