All 76ers

76ers News: Former Warriors Guard Gains Two-Way Spot

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly adding a former Warriors guard.

Justin Grasso

Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones (25) passes away from defensive pressure by Utah Jazz forwards Luka Samanic (19) and Brice Sensabaugh (8) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones (25) passes away from defensive pressure by Utah Jazz forwards Luka Samanic (19) and Brice Sensabaugh (8) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to make small changes ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

On Wednesday, it was reported the team plans to add former Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Quinoes is set to gain a two-way contract from the Sixers. The team’s follow-up move has yet to be revealed.

In 2022, Quinones entered the NBA as an undrafted prospect out of Memphis. After entering the NCAA as a four-star prospect after attending IMG Academy, Quinones spent three seasons at Memphis.

In the NCAA, Quinones appeared in 87 games across three years. He started in all but six of those outings, while averaging a little under 30 minutes on the floor. He left Memphis by averaging ten points and four rebounds per game. Quinones knocked down 43 percent of his shots from the field and 37 percent of his threes.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

After going undrafted in 2022, Quinones garnered interest from the Golden State Warriors. He landed a two-way contract from the team initially. However, Quinones was waived months later. He would continue to play for the Warriors’ G League team in Santa Cruz. Late into his rookie season, Quinones landed another two-way deal with the Warriors, allowing him to make four appearances during his rookie campaign.

Last season, Quinones split time between Golden State and Santa Cruz. In the G League, he was a standout during the Showcase Cup run. He averaged 24 points, six rebounds, and four assists while shooting 41 percent from the field.

During his sophomore effort, Quinones appeared in 37 games with the Warriors. Averaging 11 minutes off the bench, the second-year veteran produced four points per game on 40 percent shooting from the field. He also accounted for two rebounds and one assist per game.

Over the offseason, Quinones landed on the free agency market. Although he went unsigned for most of the offseason, it appears he’ll get a chance to bounce back with Philadelphia as they hit the road for training camp in the Bahamas next week.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News