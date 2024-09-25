76ers Parting Ways With Rookie Forward After Recent Move
When it became known the Philadelphia 76ers were planning to add former Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones, it was clear that a follow-up move had to be made.
Unfortunately, the undrafted rookie David Jones will be the odd man out.
Jones will be waived by the Sixers, a league source confirmed to 76ers on SI Wednesday. The undrafted prospect out of Memphis is on pace to become a free agent once again.
During his days in college, Jones spent time with three different teams. He started his NCAA run at DePaul in 2021. Across two seasons, Jones appeared in 37 games for DePaul. His sophomore season included 27 starts. Jones averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
In 2022-2023, Jones played for St. John’s. He appeared in 31 games and spent over 25 minutes on the court per game. Jones produced 13 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per game during his stint at St. John’s.
For his fourth and final college season, Jones started 32 matchups at Memphis. Knocking down 46 percent of his field goals and 38 percent of his threes, Jones produced 22 points per game. He also accounted for eight rebounds per outing.
Although Jones was available in the 2024 NBA Draft, he went through both rounds without getting selected. Eventually, Jones inked a two-way contract with the Sixers. He represented Philadelphia in the NBA Summer League back in July.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
The rookie forward averaged nine points, six rebounds, and two steals per game during Philly’s Salt Lake City and Las Vegas runs.
Jones’ next move is unclear. As teams are still adding two-way players ahead of training camp next week, there is a possibility Jones could get picked up soon. If not, he could be on pace to enter the NBA G League at the start of the regular season.
Without Jones, the Sixers are expected to roll with Quinones, who carries two seasons of NBA experience. While Quinones appeared in just a handful of games during his rookie season, he played in nearly 40 matchups for the Golden State Warriors last year.
Averaging 11 minutes on the court, Quinones knocked down 40 percent of his shots while producing four points, two rebounds, and one assist per game. The veteran guard joins a two-way group, which includes Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Edwards.