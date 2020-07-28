76ers vs. Mavericks: Live Updates From Sixers' Final Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks will meet each other for a Tuesday night scrimmage down in Orlando, Florida. The Tuesday night showdown will conclude the Sixers' three-game exhibition schedule before they resume the 2019-2020 regular season with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on August 1st.

During the previous two scrimmages, the Sixers' key players put on an impressive performance. In the first half of the first scrimmage against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sixers' starters managed to notch a 26-point lead. Although the backups allowed Memphis to begin to climb back a bit towards the end, the 76ers came out of the first matchup victorious.

The second scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder had a similar first-half outcome as the Sixers picked up an 11-point lead even without their starting center Joel Embiid. Once again, the trend of allowing the opponent to climb back occurred, though. Except for this time, the Sixers' bench allowed the game to go down to the wire before eventually losing 102-97.

Tuesday's matchup against Dallas could end up being the Sixers' most difficult challenge yet as the Mavericks managed to defeat Philly twice during the regular season. Being that it's the final scrimmage game before meaningful matchups resume, Sixers head coach Brett Brown could leave his key players in for a little while longer to make sure they are in optimal shape before the season's official restart.

Here, you can follow along for live updates and observations before and during the game, beginning with pregame notes from Brett Brown's pregame press conference.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM EST.

Location: Orlando, Florida

Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Pregame Reading

Up Next: Brett Brown's Pregame Press Conference at 6:45 PM EST.