Justin Grasso

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the NBA continued the ramp-up phase of the hiatus and started scrimmaging. For the first time since early March, the Sixers had the opportunity to play live basketball against an opponent.

The first game, the Sixers faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies. During the second, they took on the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the short two scrimmage stint, the 76ers managed to go 1-1.

While starters didn't play all four quarters for both matchups, Sixers head coach Brett Brown allowed some of his key players to pick up over two-quarters worth of playing time. And based on what we've seen -- the 76ers' restarted season is looking quite promising as the team came into Orlando healthy and in great shape.

After eight quarters worth of play, are the 76ers worthy of moving up in CBS Sports' recent NBA Power Rankings? They were -- but not by a lot.

Sixers Rank Sixth

"Ben Simmons was praised for his lack of hesitation when shooting two corner 3-pointers in the 76ers' first scrimmage (making one), but then didn't attempt one on Sunday. Shooting aside, Simmons has looked healthy and tremendous as the Sixers hope to live up to preseason expectations with a clean slate in the bubble. Al Horford hit 4-of-5 3s on Sunday in a loss to the Thunder, a great sign considering his 3-point percentage this season is his lowest since 2014-15."

It's hard to judge a team based off of exhibition play. When the Sixers had their most realistic gameday rotations on the floor, though, they sure looked like the real deal. With Ben Simmons healthy once again, the 76ers are thrilled to have their athletic All-Star back on the floor with an added weapon to his arsenal. 

While Joel Embiid's minor injury disappointed many as he missed the second scrimmage game, his replacement Al Horford put on a promising performance and proved he could fill in for Embiid in case of an emergency. Plus, Horford will play a critical role for the Sixers as a backup center when the playoffs roll around.

Based on CBS Sports' rankings, the Sixers still trail behind three Eastern Conference teams, including the Boston Celtics (No. 5), the Toronto Raptors (No. 3), and the Milwaukee Bucks (No. 1). Regardless of where they are, the Sixers' latest performances allowed them to progress, which is a promising sight heading into the restart. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

