76ers Announce Next Crossover Installment With Lapstone & Hammer

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers have announced their latest installment to the team's crossover series, which started back in the fall with an art exhibition. This time around, the Sixers are partnering up with the local brand, Lapstone and Hammer, to launch a limited-run capsule releasing exclusive merchandise.

"The 76ers Crossover was designed to celebrate what makes the city of Philadelphia unique with a focus on art, fashion, food, and culture," said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Marketing Office Katie O'Reilly. "We are thrilled to launch the next phase of our Crossover with this one-of-a-kind capsule to create unique merchandise for our fans to enjoy as we celebrate the return of basketball."

According to the organization's press release on Monday, the capsule will include unique designs from streetwear brands including Eric Emanuel, Arena x New Era, Needles, New York Sunshine, Everest Isles, LQQK Studios and Blackstock & Weber. All of the merchandise will be available for fans to purchase exclusively on Lapstone and Hammer's website on August 1st at 10 AM EST.

"As we evaluated potential collaborators, Lapstone and Hammer's position and energy within the Philadelphia market made them the ideal brand to showcase Philadelphia's vibrant fashion scene, along with Red Bull, who is also supporting the initiative," said 76ers Vice President of Business Development Desron Dorset. "It is an honor to collaborate with these talented designers, and important that we are able to dedicate proceeds to improve our local communities."

Merchandise proceeds generated by the crossover will support the Urban Affairs Coalition, which is a local coalition of 80-plus partner organizations, large and small, working on diverse issues that unite government, business, neighborhoods, and individual initiatives to improve the quality of life in the region, build wealth in urban communities and solve emerging issues.

