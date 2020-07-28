The Philadelphia 76ers will wrap up their final scrimmage on Tuesday night while shorthanded. Sixers' starting center Joel Embiid, who missed the team's second scrimmage on Sunday afternoon, will miss his second straight exhibition game when the 76ers take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, two of the team's backup guards will miss additional time as well. Point guard Raul Neto was fully prepared to play in Sunday's scrimmage until he experienced some tightness in his lower back during pregame warmups. As a precautionary measure, the Sixers decided not to play Neto on Sunday as well.

Glenn Robinson III didn't fall under the same category as Embiid and Neto since he made it out on the floor against Oklahoma City the other day. Unfortunately, Robinson only managed to check into the game for a little over seven minutes before he collided with a member of the Thunder going for a loose ball.

Robinson III attempted to remain in the game while playing through pain, but the Sixers eventually took him out so he could seek medical attention. The veteran wing briefly went to the locker room, but quickly returned to the bench. The Sixers delayed their decision regarding Robinson's game status on Sunday until halftime. Once the intermission came about, though, the team ruled Robinson out for the rest of the afternoon.

Despite missing the final scrimmage, the Sixers don't seem to view any of their players' current injuries as anything too serious. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, all three players are progressing well and continue to receive treatment for their injuries. For now, Embiid, Neto, and Robinson III are listed as day-to-day.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_