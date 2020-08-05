76ers vs. Wizards: Live Updates From Sixers' Third Seeding Game

The Philadelphia 76ers' seeding season is moving along quickly. On Wednesday, the Sixers will face off against the Washington Wizards for the team's third regular-season game of the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Despite many saying the Sixers had it easy for the final stretch of the regular season, Brett Brown and his guys have surely made it difficult for themselves. This past Saturday, the 76ers had an opportunity to advance to the fifth seed with a win over the Indiana Pacers, but Philly had no answers for T.J. Warren and company.

On Monday, as the Sixers were looking to bounce back against the San Antonio Spurs, they nearly had a similar collapse. A strong third quarter in both games gave the Sixers hope in running away with a win -- but struggling defensively in the fourth has been the Sixers' most significant flaw so far down in Orlando.

"It stinks," as Sixers head coach Brett Brown put it simply on Monday night, despite defeating the Spurs. The Sixers have an opportunity to boost their confidence against a shorthanded, lesser talented Washington Wizards team on Wednesday afternoon -- but will they make it harder on themselves by taking the inferior team lightly? Follow along to find out. Here, we'll offer live updates throughout the day, beginning with some notes from Brett Brown's pregame press conference.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Time: 4:00 PM EST.

Location: Orlando, Florida

Odds: 76ers -10.5, O/U 230.5

Broadcast: NBA TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pregame Reading

Sixers Injury Report

Glenn Robinson III (hip): Doubtful

Mike Scott (knee): Out

Wizards Injury Report

Garrison Mathews (NWT): Out

Kyle O'Quinn is Back

Sixers veteran reserve Kyle O'Quinn was a surprising addition to the team's injury report on Monday. O'Quinn wasn't dealing with an injury setback, however. Instead, the veteran center missed his mandatory COVID-19 test on Sunday, which automatically ruled him as ineligible for Monday's game versus the Spurs. After testing negative on Tuesday, though, O'Quinn is officially back with the team on Wednesday.

Brett Brown's Pregame Notes

What is going wrong defensively? "If you go to the first half of both of those games, I think we kind of cruise through it," Brown claims. "In the third period in both games [the defense is pretty good]. Then in the closeout period, we've been terrible and it starts with stuff as simple as just the ability to guard their men."

On the combination of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons: "I think our defense goes completely through those two," Brown said. "I think of Joel and Ben as our best players. As of elite, prime defensive targets -- they always get the key matchups. I'm looking for those two especially to demand that our defense improves. I continue to want to grow them more in pick and rolls -- Ben with the ball and Joel setting screens. You'll see that more tonight."

Brett Brown is looking to cut the rotation down from ten to nine guys as early as Wednesday. For the eight seeding games, Brown wanted to keep ten guys involved, then shift to a nine-man rotation once the playoffs start, but now he's changing his mind as he wants to go into the postseason with a rhythm.

Sixers Rule Out Glenn Robinson III

Ever since the second scrimmage game a couple of weeks ago, veteran wing Glenn Robinson III has been dealing with a hip pointer. Although he's practiced pretty much every day since his injury occurred, the Sixers haven't allowed Robinson III to play in any games. The trend remains the same on Wednesday as he's once again ruled out against the Washington Wizards.