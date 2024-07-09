Andre Drummond Opens Up on What He's Bringing Back to Sixers
On the opening day of free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers formed a key reunion.
Looking for depth in the front court behind Joel Embiid, the Sixers signed former Chicago Bulls big man, Andre Drummond.
Since the Sixers were linked to Drummond heading into last year’s trade deadline, the reunion made a ton of sense.
Philly fills a need with a consistent and proven rebounder, while Drummond returns to a place he claimed felt like home,
"Now that I’m back, they know what to expect from me," Drummond told reporters on Tuesday. "You’re getting a dog. You’re getting exactly what you’re looking for. You’re getting somebody who’s gonna put that fight and bring that force and bring that energy each and every night. I don’t back down from anybody, and I’m here to put a fire into some people's [expletive]."
Following an eight-year run with the Detroit Pistons, Drummond was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finished out the 2019-2020 season in Cleveland and started the following year off as a full-time starter with the Cavs. After 25 games, Drummond and the Cavs agreed to a buyout.
The veteran big man wrapped up the season with 21 games played in LA. When the season concluded, he entered the free agency market, and inked a one-year deal with the Sixers.
In Philadelphia, Drummond appeared in 49 games. When Joel Embiid missed action, he became a starter for 12 outings. Averaging 18 minutes on the court, Drummond was productive on the glass, averaging nine rebounds per game. Offensively, he produced six points and two assists per game, making 54 percent of his shots.
Although Drummond’s time with the Sixers was impactful, he was a key piece in the team landing James Harden. At the 2022 trade deadline, the veteran center was included in the Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster. Drummond finished the season off with the Brooklyn Nets before signing on with the Chicago Bulls for two seasons.
Drummond’s final season in Chicago mirrored his stint with the Sixers. He averaged eight points and nine rebounds in 79 games. Once again, Drummond is set to become the primary backup for the seven-time All-Star big man, Joel Embiid.