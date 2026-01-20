Tyrese Maxey's Big Week Continues With New Signature Shoe Announcement

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey is having an excellent week.

On Monday, he was named a starter for the 2026 All-Star Game, marking his first starting nod but his second ASG overall. And on Tuesday, it was announced that he'll have a signature shoe with New Balance coming later this year, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The forthcoming sneaker is part of the new deal Maxey signed with New Balance, Charania said.

Following the big reveal, the Kentucky export turned to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the development.

A signature shoe is not only a big achievement, but also just another example of Maxey's rising profile within the NBA. The 25-year-old, who ranks 3rd in the league for average points per game (30.2, a career high), was notably the lead vote getter among American players in All-Star voting.

Better yet, the Sixers are also on the rise, with both Maxey and rookie V.J. Edgecombe's help. The team currently ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference, but is notably just two wins back from the No.3 Knicks and No. 4 Raptors.

They'll next take on the Suns at 7 p.m. ET.

