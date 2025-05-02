Ex-Sixers Fan Favorite Comes up Big for Clippers vs Denver Nuggets
When the Philadelphia 76ers traded James Harden to the LA Clippers, they acquired a handful of veterans on expiring contracts. Among the bunch was Nic Batum, who ended up becoming a key part of the roster.
From the moment he entered the mix, Batum was a seamless fit alongside the duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With his ability to do just about everything on the floor, he's been arguably one of the best frontcourt partners for the former MVP.
Batum's run in Philly ended up being brief, as he opted to rejoin the Clippers in free agency. Now back in LA, he is helping the team chase their championship aspirations. In a pivotal Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets, Batum delivered a huge performance to keep the Clippers' season alive.
In 34 minutes off the bench, Batum did everything for the Clippers. He ended the night with a stat line of six points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks. Batum was also an efficient night shooting, knocking down a pair of his five three-point attempts.
This jolt off the bench, along with strong outings from James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, helped lift the Clippers to a 116-113 victory. These teams will now square off one final time to see who will be advancing to the Western Conference semifinals.
In this late stage of his career, Batum continues to be a star in his role. His ability to impact multiple facets of the game and hold his own on both ends is what makes him so valuable to contending teams.
Batum will hope to provide a similar boost on Saturday night in the Clippers' winner-take-all Game 7 in Denver.