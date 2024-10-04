Former 76ers Center Reflects on Joel Embiid Battling Former No. 3 Pick
During the early years of "The Process," the Philadelphia 76ers took a chance on numerous center prospects. Some managed to hang around the league for a good bit, while Joel Embiid eventually blossomed into a generational talent. Following some recent comments made by a former lottery pick, another Sixers center decided to reflect on some behind-the-scenes battles.
While appearing on the Run Your Race podcast, Jahlil Okafor opened up on his early days with the Sixers. He was drafted third overall in 2015, one year after Joel Embiid. Okafor had a strong start to his career, but never fully lived up to the mantra of being a top three pick.
During his podcast interview, Okafor stated that he knew early on that Embiid was going to be a special talent. Fellow former Sixer Richaun Holmes ended up re-posting the clips, reflecting on when these two top prospects would push each other to the limit in practice.
Okafor was largely viewed as a throwback player, which played a part in his rapid decline. He averaged 17.5 PPG and 7.0 RPG as a rookie, and it would go on to be his best year in the pros. Okafor has been out of the league for a couple years now, but recently received another opportunity after the Indiana Pacers signed him to a training camp deal.
Holmes was also drafted by the Sixers in 2015 in the second round. He would spend his first three years in the league in Philly, becoming a fan favorite with his impressive athleticism at the defensive end. Holmes still finds himself on an NBA roster, currently suiting up for the Washington Wizards.
As for Embiid, he is gearing up for a season in Philly with high expectations. Now paired with two All-Stars in Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, the Sixers are primed to contend for a title.