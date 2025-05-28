Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lands New Deal
Following a stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell took his talents beyond the United States.
Back in September, Harrell signed a temporary deal with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia. It appears he will continue to compete for the club, as it’s been revealed Harrell landed a new deal for the 36ers.
“The 36ers have been among the busiest teams over the course of this NBL offseason, capped off by the signing of five-time MVP Bryce Cotton to a multi-year deal,” ESPN’s Olgun Uluc wrote.
“Harrell is another high-profile move from the team, with the productive big now joining Cotton, Dejan Vasiljevic, Isaac Humphries, Flynn Cameron, Isaac White, Michael Harris, Matt Kenyon, Ben Griscti, and Keanu Rasmussen on head coach Mike Wells' 36ers roster that now has just one spot to fill.”
At first, Harrell was just an injury replacement on the 36ers’ roster. Roughly one month after getting a temporary deal, the veteran big man signed for the remainder of the season.
In 26 games, Harrell averaged 21 points, nine rebounds, one block, and two assists. He made 56 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 32 percent of his threes on two attempts per game.
At this point, Harrell is two years removed from his playing stint with the Sixers. Philadelphia served as his last NBA city. Ahead of the 2022-2023 season, the Sixers inked Harrell to a two-year deal. He played in 57 games, averaging six points and three rebounds. Although Harrell picked up his player option for the 2023-2024 NBA season, a knee injury over the summer left him expecting to miss the entire upcoming season.
Eventually, the Sixers waived Harrell. Since then, he hasn’t reached any new deals to join his seventh NBA team. In order to stay active, Harrell has joined other organizations.
In addition to his time spent with the Australian club, Harrell picked up stints in China with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls and the Gigantes de Carolina in Puerto Rico. He’ll resume in the NBL in September.