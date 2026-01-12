Two Sixers Stars Questionable for Rematch vs. Toronto Raptors

While we were all busy watching the Philadelphia Eagles choke their 2025 season away, the Sixers were busy choking their own game away Sunday. They blew a four-point lead with 20 seconds left in regulation courtesy of a Kelly Oubre Jr. turnover on an inbounds pass.

Luckily, the Sixers get an opportunity at vengeance Monday night, as they're facing the Raptors in a baseball-style back-to-back series in Toronto. However, it's unclear whether they'll have either Joel Embiid (knee, adductor) or Paul George (knee) available for the rematch. Both Embiid and George missed Sunday's loss with their respective injuries, and they've both been listed as questionable for Monday.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) is listed as available for Monday's rematch, while MarJon Beauchamp and Johni Broome are both out since they're currently with the Delaware Blue Coats. The Sixers have no other injuries of note heading into Monday.

The same can't be said for the Raptors, who will be without RJ Barrett (ankle) and Jakob Poeltl (back) again. Brandon Ingram (thumb) is questionable, while two-way signee Chucky Hepburn is also out. Scottie Barnes, who was listed on Sunday's injury report as questionable due to a right knee sprain, is not even listed on Monday's report.

Can Sixers bounce back from heartbreaking loss?

Tired legs could be a factor in Monday's game, particularly if Embiid and George can't return to provide reinforcements. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe each played 45 minutes in Sunday's loss, while Barnes (43 minutes), Collin Murray-Boyles (42 minutes) and Immanuel Quickley (40 minutes) all topped the 40-minute mark as well on Toronto's end.

With Embiid and George sidelined Sunday, Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre Jr. stepped into their place, respectively. One was far more effective than the other. Drummond played only 20 minutes and finished with zero points on 0-of-2 shooting along with five rebounds, while Oubre had 13 points on 15-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks in 34 minutes. Third-string center Adem Bona chipped in nine points, five rebounds and two blocks off the bench in 33 minutes.

Barrett, Ingram and Poeltl all missed Sunday's game, so Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković decided to eschew starting a center entirely. Instead, he went with a three-guard backcourt of Quickley, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter along with Barnes and rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles in the frontcourt. Murray-Boyles gobbled a game-high 15 rebounds, while two-way rookie Alijah Martin hauled in eight off the bench for Toronto.

If Embiid plays Monday, that could change the calculus for the Raptors. They do have 6'9" center Sandro Mamukelashvili at their disposal, although he played only 18 minutes Sunday since the Sixers downsized and didn't force the issue with Drummond. If they attempt to play more bully-ball with Embiid on Monday, that could force Toronto to size up and steer away from guard- and wing-heavy lineups.

Regardless of whether Embiid, George or Ingram return Monday, this should be another fun chess match between Rajaković and Sixers head coach Nick Nurse. The Raptors are up 2-1 on the season series, so a win tonight would give them a key tiebreaker over the Sixers, who are hot on their tails in the Eastern Conference standings. The Sixers need to quickly flush the memory of Sunday's collapse and win Monday to at least secure a split of the season series.