Suns vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 20

Both the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers played on Monday – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day – and now they’ll play the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday night in Philly.

Devin Booker (ankle) played on Monday in a win against the Brooklyn Nets, putting up 24 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes. He has now played in two games in a row since missing a game with his ankle issue.

Meanwhile, the Sixers did not have Paul George on Monday, but they rode a big game from Joel Embiid (30 points, nine rebounds) to a win over the Indiana Pacers. Embiid likely will sit on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Phoenix may have Jalen Green (hamstring) back in action after he was listed as questionable but sat out on Monday.

The 76ers are an NBA-best 7-0 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, and they’ll look to build on that after winning by nine at home against Indiana.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this matchup on Jan. 20.

Suns vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Suns +1.5 (-112)

76ers -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Suns: +102

76ers: -122

Total

223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Suns vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Arizona’s Family Sports

Suns record: 26-17

76ers record: 23-18

Suns vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

76ers Injury Report

Suns vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Quentin Grimes UNDER 12.5 Points (-121)

Even with Embiid expected to sit on the second night of a back-to-back, I'm not buying Quentin Grimes as a scorer against one of the 10-best defenses in the NBA.

Grimes has seen his role shrink a bit with Kelly Oubre Jr. back in the rotation, as he's taken double-digit shots in just two of his 10 games in the month of Janaury.

Grimes has failed to clear 12.5 points in four of his last six games, and his season average has dipped to 13.8 points per game.

The Suns are one of the better defenses in the league, allowing just 111.9 points per game (fifth in the NBA). Given Grimes' recent struggles, I think he's a fade candidate on Tuesday night.

Suns vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

I’m going to back Philly – even with Embiid out – to win this game at home, as the Suns have not been the same on the road this season.

Phoenix is 30-13 against the spread overall – the best mark in the NBA – but it is just 9-8 against the spread as a road underdog. So, in all other games, the Suns are 21-5 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are getting healthier with Oubre back in the lineup, and they’ve covered in every back-to-back this season. Paul George should help pick up some of the slack from Embiid’s absence, and the Sixers are back to .500 at home this season.

The Suns’ net rating dips from +7.8 at home to -1.5 on the road this season. On a back-to-back, I think Phoenix is facing an uphill battle to win this one.

Pick: Sixers Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)

