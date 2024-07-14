Former Player Demands Big Results From New-Look Sixers
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers maximized their abundance of cap space by signing Paul George to a four-year max contract. Following this massive addition, one former player is demanding big results from them.
After agreeing to his deal with the Sixers, George went on his podcast and completely opened up on how negotiations went with the Clippers over the past year. It was there he stated that he would have taken a similar extension as Kawhi Leonard, but LA was unwilling to offer it.
During a recent episode of Gilbert Arena’s podcast, him and his panel discussed George’s comments regarding the negotiations. They feel the Clippers made the right move by not offering him similar money when he admitted to being the team’s second option. After that, Brandon Jennings went on a rant on how the Sixers need to win the title now after the money they gave George.
“Y’all gave him 212 right? To be the third option,” Jennings said. “Philly better win the championship. No you better win the championship, I don’t want to hear s***.”
With the addition of George, the Sixers are in a prime position to contend for a championship. Alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, many have stated they are the best-fitting big three in the league. The versatile forward should easily be able to slot in next to electric guard and superstar big man.
George might have been a second option on the Clippers, but he is still one of the top two-way forwards in the NBA. Last season, he averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 1.5 SPG. On top of that, he shot over 41% from beyond the arc on almost eight attempts per game.
Jennings has set a high bar for this trio in their first year together. However, with the roster Morey has assembled, they might have a shot at meeting his expectations.