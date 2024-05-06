All 76ers

Former Sixers Veteran Expected to Return to Clippers Next Season

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward PJ Tucker is expected to stay on board with the Clippers.

Justin Grasso

In what became their first big move of the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers sent three players packing to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The headliner was James Harden, which didn’t come as a surprise. The fillers were PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, with the latter quickly finding himself flipped to the Sacramento Kings.

Tucker didn’t anticipate getting moved out West. Entering his second full season with the Sixers, Tucker looked forward to playing under first-year head coach Nick Nurse. Instead, he went from a starting role in Philly to a reserve role on the Clippers. It wouldn’t be long before Tucker fell out of LA’s rotation.

All season long, it seemed there was a chance Tucker would end up on another team. Heading into the trade deadline, it seemed Tucker wanted a change of scenery as he grew disgruntled. He remained a Clipper when the deadline passed.

Typically, a player in Tucker’s position would work out a buyout, but he remained on the Clippers until the end of LA’s 2024 playoff run.

What’s next for Tucker? It seems he’d be open to welcoming another season with the Clippers. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Tucker is “expected to exercise” his $11.4 million player option for the 2024-2025 season. Tucker is currently on the original three-year deal that he signed with the Sixers during the 2022 offseason.

If Tucker indeed picks up his option, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. While his short time with the Clippers didn’t go as desired, taking on $11 million is a logical business decision for the 38-year-old forward.

In 28 games with the Clippers, Tucker averaged just two points while shooting 37 percent from deep. In the playoffs, he made two appearances. Spending 15 minutes on the court per game, Tucker produced six points per game.

Justin Grasso

