How Former Sixth Man of the Year Inspired Philadelphia 76ers Rookie
Jared McCain’s basketball skillset isn’t the only thing discussed when the Philadelphia 76ers' rookie is brought up. As good as the former five-star recruit was during his lone season at Duke, McCain’s side hustle as a famous Tik Toker and his painted nails are often a trending topic.
The former topic was a journey inspired by McCain’s desire to create something better than what he saw on the app. It turned out to be a slam-dunk effort, as McCain garnered millions of followers through the social media platform.
As for painting his nails, McCain got the idea from a former Sixth Man of the Year, Utah Jazz forward Jordan Clarkson.
“[He] was the first person I see get their nails like a different color,” McCain said on ‘'Podcast P,’ Presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment this week. “Then I just started doing it.”
At first, McCain experimented with the fashion statement. Eventually, it became a good luck charm.
“I played well with them on, and I was like, let me just keep it going,” McCain continued. “I did it myself. The first color I did was lavender– came downstairs, mom and dad look at me a little crazy– wasn't the best reaction. My parents are a little old, so definitely don't rock with that, but they support it now. He definitely had some questions, but he got used to it.”
McCain finished high school as one of the top 15 prospects in the nation, according to several major recruiting platforms. He went on to start 36 games at Duke, averaging 14 points and five rebounds while knocking down 41 percent of his threes.
Going into the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain was projected as a potential lottery pick. Although he fell just short of landing in the lottery, he would slide too far. With the 16th overall pick, the 76ers called on McCain. He’ll get a chance to grow his game further in Philly, linking forces with George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid.
