All 76ers

How Former Sixth Man of the Year Inspired Philadelphia 76ers Rookie

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain found inspiration from a Utah Jazz standout.

Justin Grasso

Jan 14, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 14, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports / Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Jared McCain’s basketball skillset isn’t the only thing discussed when the Philadelphia 76ers' rookie is brought up. As good as the former five-star recruit was during his lone season at Duke, McCain’s side hustle as a famous Tik Toker and his painted nails are often a trending topic.

The former topic was a journey inspired by McCain’s desire to create something better than what he saw on the app. It turned out to be a slam-dunk effort, as McCain garnered millions of followers through the social media platform.

As for painting his nails, McCain got the idea from a former Sixth Man of the Year, Utah Jazz forward Jordan Clarkson.

“[He] was the first person I see get their nails like a different color,” McCain said on ‘'Podcast P, Presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment this week. “Then I just started doing it.”

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

At first, McCain experimented with the fashion statement. Eventually, it became a good luck charm.

“I played well with them on, and I was like, let me just keep it going,” McCain continued. “I did it myself. The first color I did was lavender– came downstairs, mom and dad look at me a little crazy– wasn't the best reaction. My parents are a little old, so definitely don't rock with that, but they support it now. He definitely had some questions, but he got used to it.”

McCain finished high school as one of the top 15 prospects in the nation, according to several major recruiting platforms. He went on to start 36 games at Duke, averaging 14 points and five rebounds while knocking down 41 percent of his threes.

Going into the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain was projected as a potential lottery pick. Although he fell just short of landing in the lottery, he would slide too far. With the 16th overall pick, the 76ers called on McCain. He’ll get a chance to grow his game further in Philly, linking forces with George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid.

Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI

Former Sixers Coach Lands With Nick Nurse’s Old Team

NBA Analysts Express Doubt in Embiid’s MVP Campaign

Former Center Reveals Thoughts on Sixers’ Paul George Acquisition

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News