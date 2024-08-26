NBA Analysts Express Doubt in Another Joel Embiid MVP Campaign
Under two years ago, Joel Embiid stood at center court at the Wells Fargo Center and was awarded the NBA’s MVP trophy for the first time in his career. After missing out on the award in the previous two seasons, getting named the runner-up next to Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Embiid prevented the three-peat.
A second-straight MVP campaign was in the works last season. In his first 34 games, Embiid averaged 53 percent from the field, producing a league-high 35 points per game. He was averaging a double-double with 11 rebounds per outing. As a passer, Embiid improved and produced six assists per game.
The Sixers were rolling and all was well until Embiid went down with a knee injury during his 34th game. Knee surgery caused the big man to sit out from February to April. During his absence, Embiid was deemed ineligible for the MVP race.
Will the big man be back in the picture in 20240-2025? His chances are likely, but a recent ESPN panel suggested there is skepticism about Embiid’s chances of winning again.
A 2024 summer forecast panel predicted Embiid could end up sixth in the running for the award, and it won’t be Jokic to win MVP for the season in a row. Instead, Luka Doncic got the nod with nearly 50 percent of the first-place votes.
To no surprise, Jokic remains high on the ladder, placing second behind Doncic. Then comes OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Perhaps Joel Embiid’s injury history makes it difficult to assume he could be eligible. After all, Embiid exceeded the minimum requirement of games played just twice in his career. And when he did, he barely reached the bar.
Either way, Embiid remains the focal point of the Sixers heading into the 2024-2025 season. While injuries have affected him frequently, the superstar center remains one of the NBA’s top players when healthy.
Over the last four seasons, Embiid averaged over 30 points in the scoring department. He also produced 11 rebounds per game and averaged one steal and two blocks per outing.