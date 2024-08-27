All 76ers

Former Sixers Coach Lands With One of Nick Nurse’s Old Teams

A former Philadelphia 76ers assistant joins Nick Nurse's former stomping grounds.

Justin Grasso

Mar 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse reacts to a call during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Nurse’s path to becoming an NBA head coach came after many stops all over. His first set of NBA action as a coach came in 2007 when he coached the Minnesota Timberwolves’ developmental affiliate, the Iowa Energy.

In 2011, Nurse coached the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, an affiliate of the Houston Rockets.

Years later, a former Sixers assistant will take over the Vipers as the head coach.

Joseph Blair is landing the job, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. He takes over for Kevin Burleson, who took on a job with J.B. Bickerstaff on the Detroit Pistons.

For Blair, next season will mark the second time he’ll be in charge of the Vipers. Back in 2018-2019, Blair achieved a 34-16 record with the Vipers. They went on to win all but one of their playoff games en route to a 2019 G League Finals victory.

After finding success at the G League level as a head coach, Blair was hired to join the Sixers on Brett Brown’s staff. His stint in Philadelphia would last just one season. After Brown parted ways with the organization following a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs, Blair took on a job with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Sixers assistant’s last stop before Rio Grande Valley was in Washington with the Wizards. He spent a few seasons there before he heads back to the G League for another shot at a head coaching position.

Technically, Blair becomes the tenth coaching hire for the Vipers. He’s the first coach to have two stints with the organization. Now, he could be looking to use the position as an opportunity to become the third Rio Grande Valley head coach to land a head coaching position in the NBA.

Nurse was the first to do so, becoming the Toronto Raptors head coach in 2018. After multiple seasons in Toronto, Nurse took over for the 76ers in 2023. Chris Finch is the other, as he landed a head coaching position with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021.

