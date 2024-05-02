All 76ers

Joel Embiid’s Injury Report Status for Sixers-Knicks Game 6

Joel Embiid remains on the injury report for the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 6 matchup against the Knicks.

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) takes the court
Thursday night marks another do-or-die matchup for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Heading into the Game 6 matchup against the New York Knicks, a familiar trend will continue for the Sixers, as Joel Embiid is on the injury report listed as questionable.

Since February, Embiid has been dealing with a knee injury. After going down with a meniscus injury in the team’s January 30 loss against the Golden State Warriors, Embiid underwent surgery. After an eight-week recovery period, he returned to action.

Embiid appeared in a handful of games throughout the Sixers’ final stretch in the 2023-2024 regular season. He was on the injury report for every outing, due to knee injury management.

The trend never changed during the postseason. Throughout the entire first-round series against the New York Knicks, Embiid has been considered questionable. So far, he has yet to miss a game.

Embiid’s health concerns go beyond his knee. Last week, it was revealed the star center is also dealing with Bell’s palsy. At times throughout the series, Embiid’s production has mirrored a healthy version of himself.

In Game 3, he scored 50 points on an efficient 68 percent shooting from the field. However, over the last two outings, Embiid’s offensive production took a dip in the efficiency department.

During the Sixers’ Game 4 loss at home, Embiid shot just 37 percent from the field as he scored 27 points. On Tuesday, he knocked down just seven of his 19 shots once again, putting up a series-low 19 points in 47 minutes of action.

Leading up to the Game 5 elimination matchup, Embiid’s questionable status on the injury report held a lot more weight. As he experienced a migraine on the morning of the matchup, the Sixers’ big man missed shootaround. Ultimately, Embiid was cleared for action.

It’s apparent that it would take a lot to keep Embiid off the floor during the current playoff run. While his presence is expected in Game 6 at home on Thursday, the possibility of him sitting out is still there, as Embiid remains questionable for the 9 PM tip-off.

