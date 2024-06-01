All 76ers

Klay Thompson Expected to Target Team Like Sixers in Free Agency

Klay Thompson won't search for the highest offer in free agency. Could the Philadelphia 76ers benefit from that?

Justin Grasso

Feb 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reaches for a loose ball between Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) and guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Will the Golden State Warriors’ core trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson officially split up this summer? Things are trending in that direction, considering Thompson is set to become a free agent.

There’s no guarantee Thompson walks and joins a new team in free agency, but after coming up short in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, it’s become evident the Warriors could benefit from a fresh start. If Golden State doesn’t reach out with an offer, the five-time All-Star will have to find a new home for the first time in his NBA career.

With Thompson still productive in his 30s, and carrying an impressive resume, which includes five All-Star appearances, and four NBA Championships, he is expected to generate healthy offers in free agency.

However, Thompson won’t be chasing a check. Sure, he wants to make more money than most players on the open market, but he’s reportedly only motivated to entertain offers from teams with a chance to contend next year.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Thompson simply “wants to win.” The Warriors insider noted that nobody should expect Thompson to chase the large offers that teams like the Detroit Pistons or Charlotte Hornets could dish out.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) dribbles the ball next to Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) in the second quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

He went on to name the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, and the Philadelphia 76ers as teams that Thompson could have interest in, considering their cap situation, along with the fact that they all made the playoffs this past season.

At times, when Thompson’s situation with the Warriors seemed shaky, the Sixers were always linked to the veteran guard as a potential suitor. It’s unclear if the Sixers would be willing pursue Thompson at this stage of his career, but he’s still a player to keep an eye on as the Sixers look to revamp their supporting cast around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Last season, Thompson averaged 18 points on 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc. After wrapping up his five-year deal, where he made an average salary of $37 million, Thompson is going to entertain other offers this summer.

Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

