Knicks Veteran Downgraded for Game 6 vs. Sixers
Lately, the New York Knicks have been dealing with injury concerns, and the veteran reserve Mitchell Robinson has been a focal point as of late.
Although Robinson returned from a multi-month injury before the regular season closed out, the veteran has been battling a setback since before Game 3.
Robinson was cleared to play last Thursday in South Philly, but his shift ended after just 11 minutes. During the Game 3 loss for the Knicks, Robinson experienced ankle soreness. He was later diagnosed with a sprain and held out for the entire second half.
Robinson was spotted wearing a walking boot leaving the Wells Fargo Center. And when the Knicks held a practice session the following day, the veteran center was not a participant. As expected, the Knicks listed Robinson as questionable for Game 4.
The expectation was that Robinson would play, but his pregame workout routine did not go as planned. After testing out his ankle, Robinson was downgraded to out. Without him, the Knicks pulled off a Game 4 victory on the road before heading back to Madison Square Garden.
Robinson was once again questionable before Game 5. Unlike last Sunday, Robinson’s pregame warmup revealed he could push through the soreness and play. Robinson would collect a 25-minute shift against the Sixers on Tuesday night.
The big man checked in for 25 minutes, scoring two points off two shots. He totaled seven rebounds, while collecting three steals and two blocks on the offensive end. While Robinson had a decent outing, he was responsible for a key four-point play in regulation. The Knicks fell short to the Sixers in overtime, keeping Philly in the mix.
Robinson’s status for Game 6 is up in the air. Once again, the Knicks consider him questionable to play. The Sixers and the Knicks will tip-off at 9 PM ET on Thursday.