LA Clippers Join Sixers and Several NBA Teams With Harden Trend

James Harden and the Clippers dealt with an unfortunate Game 7 loss.

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
An incredible season for the veteran guard, James Harden, has ended with a disappointing outcome. On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Clippers dropped Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets. Harden, who has had a strong playoff performance, added another rough Game 7 to his postseason resume.

The Clippers now join the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Houston Rockets in losing a Game 7 with Harden as a focal point of the team.

Since 2011, Harden has played in a Game 7 scenario seven times. With the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015, Harden won in his first Game 7, producing 17 points and three assists.

Four years later, Harden dropped 31 points while coming up with eight assists, and seven rebounds in a win with the Houston Rockets. In the other two Game 7 victories with Houston, Harden played a part in splitting those series.

In 2018, the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors, despite a 32-point effort from Harden. Two years later, the Rockets defeated the Thunder with a 17-point, nine-assist showing from the star guard.

When the Sixers had a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, they had to beat the Boston Celtics in a win-or-go-home battle at TD Garden. Harden had multiple dominant showings in that series, going for his playoff career-high in Game 1 on the road. Unfortunately, Game 7 was a dud for everybody involved. Harden scored nine points in 41 minutes.

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots past Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Saturday’s Clippers-Nuggets matchup featured a seven-point showing from Harden. While he dished out 13 assists, Harden’s lack of scoring played a part in the Clippers taking on a blowout loss.

Overall, year 16 was a solid one for Harden. In 79 games, he posted averages of 23 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. The All-Star shot 35 percent from the field. In the playoffs, Harden averaged 21 points, nine assists, and five rebounds.

