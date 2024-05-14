Lakers Add Former Sixers Coach to Search for Darvin Ham’s Replacement
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for a new head coach. After parting ways with Frank Vogel and now Darvin Ham over the last two years, LA is on the hunt for a third coach to take over the LeBron James-led roster.
When Ham first found out about his departure, a handful of candidates were immediately linked to the job. Among the initial candidates was former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter, JJ Redick.
Of course, Redick wasn’t alone in pool of potential replacements. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers were targeting LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, former Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer, and Boston assistant Charles Lee.
A lot has changed since the Lakers first fired up their search.
At this point, just two of those initial candidates are actually available. Lue might become available in the foreseeable future, but the Clippers have no plans to move on from him at this time. As for Budenholzer and Lee, they recently took jobs with other organizations.
Budenholzer will replace Frank Vogel by taking over the Phoenix Suns job. Lee will land with the Charlotte Hornets, earning his first opportunity to run his own team.
According to The Athletic, the Lakers have three leading targets at the moment. Two of them are former members of the Sixers organization. Along with JJ Redick, the Lakers are also targeting former 76ers assistant coach, Sam Cassell.
Back in 2020, when the Sixers replaced Brett Brown with Doc Rivers, Cassell left the Clippers’ bench to follow Rivers to Philadelphia. For three seasons, Cassell was a key contributor to the Sixers’ coaching staff, and played a major part in the development of the one-time All-Star, Tyrese Maxey.
When Rivers and the Sixers parted ways, Cassell took off to join the Boston Celtics. Boston became his fourth destination as an assistant since he went to the Washington Wizards’ bench in 2009.
It seems it’s only a matter of time before the former player-turned-coach lands an opportunity to run his own squad. Perhaps, the Lakers become the first team to hand Cassell the keys to their franchise.