Lou Williams Claps Back at Patrick Beverley's Latest Remarks
Over the past few weeks, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley has spoken tirelessly about hosting a one-on-one tournament featuring numerous retired players. As the discourse around this event continues online, one former player clapped back at the journeyman point guard.
Aside from Beverley, others who have talked about this include Lou Williams, Brandon Jennings, and Ty Lawson. Along with hosting the festivities, Beverley has also touched on wanting to compete. Following comments from the others about not being worthy, he took to his podcast to add more fuel to things.
During a recent episode of his show, Beverley called out the others for not wanting him to play. He feels they are scared because they know he can shut them down defensively. Williams did not take too fondly to these remarks and decided to respond on X (formerly Twitter). The multi-time Sixth Man of the Year let the world know that his first 40-point game in the NBA happened to be against Beverley.
Williams' memory must be a little foggy, as the first 40-point game of his NBA career didn't happen against Beverley. As a member of the LA Lakers in 2016, he notched 44 points in a matchup against the OKC Thunder.
As far as this group of players goes, Williams is one of the few who isn't far removed from their time in the league. The former Sixers guard was last on a roster in 2022, appearing in 56 games for the Atlanta Hawks. Beverley is by far the freshest of the bunch, as he played in the NBA last season and was competing professionally overseas just a few months ago.
Beverley stated on his podcast on his podcast that more info regarding a one-on-one tournament is coming soon, but there is no official date for the event.