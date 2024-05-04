NBA Analyst Tips Cap to Sixers Star Following Series vs. Knicks
Since emerging as one of the top stars in the NBA, expectations have become high for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. While he’s racked up a list of accolades in the regular season, his success hasn’t always translated to the postseason.
Injuries have plagued Embiid in the playoffs in previous years, but he refused to let that be an excuse this time around. After missing two months due to a knee injury, the reigning MVP managed to return just before the Sixers sealed their fate in the play-in tournament.
Despite dealing with an injured knee and a case of Bell’s palsy, Embiid left it all on the floor for the Sixers in their first-round series with the Knicks. Even though things didn’t end up going their way, one analyst still gave the superstar center his flowers.
Following the Sixers’ heartbreaking Game 6 loss to the Knicks, FS1’s Nick Wright took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts on Embiid. While it wasn’t a deep playoff run for him, Wright still felt his play was fantastic.
Across the six games, Embiid averaged 33.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, and 1.5 BPG. His best outing came in Game 3, when he erupted for a playoff career-high 50 points. The Sixers big man also recorded a triple-double in Game 5. In the final matchup of the series, Embiid recorded a team-high 39 points on 12-for-15 shooting.
Embiid now has a full offseason to let his body recover before next season. As for the Sixers, they’ll be looking to utilize their sizable amount of cap space to build a supporting cast around their two stars.