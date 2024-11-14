NBA Fans Buying Into 76ers Rookie Despite Loss vs Undefeated Cavs
All it took was a little honesty to understand that the Philadelphia 76ers’ chances of making it out of Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a win were slim.
The Sixers, coming off of a Tuesday night loss against the New York Knicks, were going to miss a handful of playing on Wednesday.
As expected, Tyrese Maxey was ruled out of the matchup as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury.
While the other two All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Paul George, shared the court against the Knicks on Tuesday, they were held out of Wednesday’s game. The Sixers claimed that Embiid and George were both getting some rest due to knee injury management.
Typically, Andre Drummond would get the start in Embiid’s absence, but he was then added to the injury report, leaving him absent with an illness.
Down three starters and a key reserve, the Sixers rolled out a starting five, which featured Jared McCain for the first start of his career.
76ers Fans React to Jared McCain’s First Start
@PhillyUzi_: JARED MCCAIN IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE 2024 DRAFT CLASS
@AidanDoc__: Sacrificing the first 11 games but you find out Jared McCain should be in the rotation and that he also might be a star…
@OfficialRomp: I’ve never been more wrong about a player then Jared McCain this dude is unreal
@dan_olinger: 10 games into his career and defenses are already trapping and doubling Jared McCain at halfcourt to get the ball out of his hands
@pickleman60: This is a great day for the jared mccain fanclub
On a struggling Sixers team, McCain has been a bright spot. He collected nearly 40 minutes of playing time on Wednesday night against the Cavs.
Putting up 26 shots from the field, McCain managed to produce 34 points. He notched the first double-double of his career by dishing out ten assists.
McCain wasn’t expected to have a rotational role this early on, but a shorthanded roster left Nick Nurse with no choice but to try him out. Lately, McCain has made it difficult to go away from him, even when the roster is back to full strength.